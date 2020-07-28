Leeds United Ahead of AC Milan In Race For 20-Year-Old After Significant Work Behind Scenes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have already put in months of discreet work into their attempt to sign Benfica defensive midfielder Florentino this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



A product of the Benfica academy, the 20-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of several clubs due to his performances with the Portuguese giants.













He is one of the young stars AC Milan have been watching over a period of time and the club are interested in taking him to Italy this summer.



But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, newly promoted Premier League side Leeds have a considerable lead in the chase to sign Florentino ahead of the new season.





Leeds have been in discussions with the player’s camp since February and have already put a lot of work into taking the young midfielder to Elland Road this summer.







Officials from the Yorkshire giants met Florentino’s agent as recently as last week and are prepare to make a move for him in the coming weeks.



The midfielder has a €120m release clause in his contract, but Benfica are likely to accept a fee in the region of €20m to €30m as he lost place in the first team in the second half of the season.





The Whites are yet to put in a formal offer but they are proceeding towards making a bid soon.



Leeds are willing to bet on the youngster’s potential and put him in the hands of Marcelo Bielsa this summer.

