Leeds United To Miss Out On Attacker Despite Having Made Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are set to miss out on Gent attacker Jonathan David, according to the Daily Telegraph.



David's exploits in Belgium have seen a number of clubs linked with being keen on securing his services this summer, with Arsenal amongst a clutch of sides to have monitored him closely.











Leeds have made an approach for David, but they are set to miss out.



It is claimed that Lille, who have already seen a bid of €25m turned down, are hopeful of concluding talks to sign the attacker over the coming days.





Lille are convinced that David wants to make the short move over the Belgium-France border and ply his trade in Ligue 1 next season.







Having made an approach but failed to progress further will be a blow to Leeds, who are preparing for life back in the Premier League.



The Whites will have to switch their attention to other targets as they look to reinforce their attack.





David, a Canada international, netted 23 goals across 40 games in all competitions for Gent this season, as well as providing ten assists for his team-mates.

