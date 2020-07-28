Manchester United Put Manchester City Linked Defender On Summer Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres, who has been linked with Manchester City, is one of the defenders Manchester United are considering signing during the summer transfer window, according to The Times.



With Champions League football secured, Manchester United are expected to spend big in the ongoing transfer window and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is their number one target.













But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants defensive reinforcements and is keen to add a partner for Harry Maguire for next season.



Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of four centre-backs in their attempts to bring in a new defender this summer.





And it has been claimed that the 23-year-old Torres is one of the centre-backs the club are closely looking at.







The Spaniard has grabbed the attention of several big clubs this summer with his performances for Villarreal during the 2019/20 campaign.



Apart from Manchester United, Manchester City are also considering signing him as part of their plans to bring in a new defender, and if the Red Devils press the trigger on a swoop they could find themselves battling the Citizens.





La Liga giants Barcelona also have their eyes on him and are said to have held initial talks with Villarreal.



Torres also broke into the Spain national team last year and has one international cap to his name.

