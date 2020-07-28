Money No Problem If Liverpool Want Him – Former Reds Star On Linked Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena is convinced that the Reds could afford to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly if they wanted to.



The Premier League champions have been linked with the centre-back, but it is Manchester City who are leading the chase to take him to England.











Liverpool look set for another summer of low spending, with the club refusing to sanction a deal to sign Timo Werner and question marks over whether they will meet Bayern Munich's asking price for Thiago Alcantara.



Dossena though, a former Liverpool and Napoli star, is sure that if the Reds really wanted Koulibaly they would be able to afford him.





"There are many teams that can spend a lot of money on a player", Dossena was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24.







"If Koulibaly is their goal, money will not be a problem.



"Every year [Jurgen] Klopp has brought a great player, starting from Alisson, [Virgil] van Dijk, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah, to be added to the squad until it becomes a stellar team made up of the best players in each role."





Liverpool have just sold a centre-back with Dejan Lovren completing a €12m move to Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg.



Klopp regularly preferred a centre-back pairing between Van Dijk and Joe Gomez this season, with Lovren slipping down the pecking order.

