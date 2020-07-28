Napoli Waiting For Official Everton Bid For Allan

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli are waiting for Everton to make an official bid for their Brazilian midfielder Allan this summer.



Napoli have already agreed a deal worth €80m to sign Lille forward Victor Osimhen this summer and are expecting to spend another big sum to land defender Gabriel.













They could bring in cash by letting Allan go and the midfielder is available for transfer for the right price.



Several clubs have been keeping tabs on the Brazilian, but Everton are the ones who are leading the chase for him this summer.





However, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Napoli are waiting for the Merseyside outfit to put in their first official bid for the midfielder.







Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of the 29-year-old from their time together at Napoli and wants to reunite with him at Goodison Park.



The Italian is likely to be backed by the Everton board, but it remains to be seen how much money he will be given to spend.





Ancelotti is aiming to bolster his squad over the course of the summer as he prepares the Toffees for the 2020/21 campaign.

