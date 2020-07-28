Not Strange – Atletico Madrid Supremo On Transfer Speculation Around Chelsea Linked Jan Oblak

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is not surprised that big teams are interested in snaring Chelsea target Jan Oblak away from the Wanda Metropolitano.



Oblak missed out on the Goalkeeper of the Season award in La Liga for the first time in five years this season, but many still consider him to be the best shot-stopper in the world.













Chelsea have been linked with wanting to sign the Slovenian as the replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has lost Frank Lampard’s trust and was dropped from the starting eleven on the final day of the Premier League season.



But Atletico Madrid are calm about Oblak’s future as he signed a new contract last year and it contains a €120m buy-out clause.





Cerezo has exhibited the same calmness around the goalkeeper’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano and he conceded that it is not surprising that top teams want him as he thinks Oblak is the best in the world in his position.







Asked if Oblak will stay at Atletico Madrid this summer, the club president told Madrid-based daily Marca: “For me Oblak, and I speak as an amateur, is the best goalkeeper in the world."



“I always say that Oblak has a contract with Atletico and is the best goalkeeper in the world.





"It is not strange that he has offers from other great teams like Atletico."



Atletico Madrid signed Oblak from Benfica in 2014 and he has made 256 appearances for the club, keeping 139 clean sheets and has conceded just 174 goals.





