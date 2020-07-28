Question Mark Over Whether Leeds United Target Wants Elland Road Move

Follow @insidefutbol





It is far from clear whether Gent attacker Jonathan David is prepared to consider a move to Leeds United this summer, it has been claimed in Belgium.



The Canadian forward’s future has Gent has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from clubs across Europe.













Following a season where he scored 23 goals in all competitions, David is a wanted man and Gent could sanction his sale if their asking price is met.



Gent have already rejected a €25m offer from Lille but the Ligue 1 giants have insisted that the forward wants to play for them next season and all eyes are on when they return with a new proposal.





The Belgian outfit are calm due to the transfer window running until 5th October and want €30m to €35m.







Leeds have been linked with holding an interest in David but, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, it is far from clear if the player wants to go to Elland Road.



The Canadian is keen on a big move but there are uncertainties whether he would be ready to play for a just promoted Premier League club in the shape of Leeds next season.





Lille remain confident of landing David, while Gent's official position is that they do not want to lose the attacker, as they prepare to launch a title challenge next term.

