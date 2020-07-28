Real Betis In For Leeds United Target, Offer Expected In Coming Days

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are showing interest in Leeds United target Lucas Martinez Quarta, who is expected to depart River Plate this summer.



River Plate are looking to bring in money this summer and Leeds are claimed to have opened talks over taking Quarta to Elland Road.













However, the Whites face competition for Quarta's signature and, according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis have now joined the chase.



The Spanish side are now looking at a potential deal to land Quarta this summer.





River Plate are claimed to be aware of the interest and are expecting an offer to come in from Betis for €12m in the coming days.







Betis want to strengthen their backline, with 60 goals conceded in just 38 La Liga games this season, and Quarta is seen as the right recruit.





It remains to be seen whether Betis can move ahead of Leeds in the chase for the defender.



Quarta would not be classed as a non-EU player at Betis, due to him holding Italian nationality.

