That Is Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United Star Cannot Describe Boss’ Powers

Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has shed light on Marcelo Bielsa’s ability to motivate his players ahead of games and believes that the Whites boss cannot be described in words.



Bielsa has turned Leeds from a mid-table Championship side into a Premier League team in just two years.













Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion last season but did not make the same errors and have been crowned as champions on their way to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign.



The cult of Bielsa is strong amongst the Leeds players and supporters and Alioski stressed that a player needs to work under the 65-year-old to understand and experience him at his best.





He feels the motivating powers of Bielsa were on display when the Leeds players worked their socks off in their win against Derby despite knowing that they were champions before the game.







Alioski told Swiss daily Blick: “Marcelo Bielsa cannot be described [in words], you have to experience him.



“There are very few people like him. He sometimes tells private stories, general things and at the end of it, you are brutally motivated.





“Imagine that there was nothing on the line against Derby County and we set a team record. Each player ran 12 kilometres and more.



“This is Bielsa.”



Bielsa is still not confirmed to be head coach at Leeds next season but the club are confident of working out an agreement soon.

