AC Milan And Dortmund Keen On Chelsea Linked Full-Back Marc Cucurella

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Chelsea-linked Getafe full-back Marc Cucurella this summer.



Getafe signed the full-back on a permanent deal at the end of the season for €6m after he impressed last season on loan.













But the former Barcelona defender could be on his way out of the Madrid club this summer as there is considerable interest in his services.



Chelsea have identified him as a cheaper alternative to Ben Chilwell and are reportedly prepared to pay a fee of €30m for him ahead of the new season.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan and Dortmund are also keeping a close watch on his situation.







His impressive performances in La Liga have led to interest from the big wigs of Europe and it remains to be seen whether Getafe decide to cash in on him this summer itself and make a hefty profit.



Barcelona are also watching the situation closely as part of their agreement with Getafe, they will net 10 per cent of any future transfer fee.





If Cucurella is moved on this summer for €30m then the Catalan giants would bank €3m.

