Arkadiusz Milik Prefers Juventus Over Tottenham and Atletico Madrid

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik would prefer a move to Juventus despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.



With only a year left on his deal, Napoli are prepared to let Milik leave this summer and he has been attracting interest from across Europe.













Tottenham have identified him as a potential recruit as Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker who is good enough to cover for Harry Kane in his squad.



Atletico Madrid are also keen on getting their hands on the Pole, but Juventus have the edge in the race to sign him.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Milik has a clear preference to join the Italian champions over Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.







Juventus have also thrashed out personal terms with Milik over a contract and Maurizio Sarri wants his former Napoli man in his squad next season.



The Italian champions would also prefer to sign him over their other targets such as Duvan Zapata.





However, there is still no agreement between Napoli and Juventus over a fee for Milik’s transfer, with Aurelio De Laurentiis taking a hardline stance.



Juventus could offer a player to Napoli as part of a swap deal to sign the striker.

