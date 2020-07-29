XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/07/2020 - 16:42 BST

Arsenal Register Jack Grealish Interest But Yet To Follow It Up

 




Arsenal have registered an interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, but have not followed it up, according to Sky Sports News

Grealish has helped Aston Villa secure another season of Premier League football, but he could now opt to leave Villa Park this summer.

 



The midfielder has been linked with Manchester United, but it has emerged that Arsenal also hold an interest.

The Gunners made clear that they are keen on Grealish, however they have not followed up on their interest amid Aston Villa slapping an £80m price tag on his head.
 


Villa do not want to lose Grealish over the summer and are sticking to their £80m figure.



In the changed football landscape, the price tag could put interested clubs off attempting to sign Grealish.

It remains to be seen if the player will take action to try to convince Aston Villa to cut their asking price in an effort to secure a move elsewhere; he is claimed to be undecided about his future.
 


Arsenal are expected to make additions over the course of the summer, but have not qualified for the Champions League and could yet miss out on the Europa League.
 