Bayern Munich Bosses Take Decision On Asking Price of Liverpool Target Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich want at least €30m before accepting an offer to sell Liverpool linked midfielder Thiago Alcantara leave the club this summer, according to German daily Bild.



The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena and has refused to sign a new deal with the German champions.













Bayern Munich want to sell him and the Spaniard has received considerable interest with Liverpool believed to be keen on taking him to Anfield during the transfer window.



The German champions were initially holding out for around €35m to €40m for the midfielder, but it seems the club have revised their demands.





Now the Bavarians are now prepared to sell him for a fee of €30m this summer.







But Bayern Munich do not want to bring down the price further and will hold out for that figure before letting him leave.



Liverpool are believed to be keeping tabs on him but there are suggestions that they do not want to spend more than €25m on Thiago.





The German champions are yet to receive an official offer for the midfielder and are waiting for bids to arrive.

