Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/07/2020 - 21:31 BST

Brighton Snap Up Ajax Defender Joel Veltman

 




Ajax defender Joel Veltman is making the move to Brighton & Hove Albion. 

The Seagulls are already hard at work looking to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer and have zeroed in on Veltman.

 



They have got their man with Veltman making the move to the south coast of England; Ajax have announced the move.

The 28-year-old is signing a three-year deal with Brighton, though it is unclear how much the Seagulls will be paying for his services.
 


Ajax rejected a big offer from the Premier League for Veltman last summer as coach Erik ten Hag was opposed to losing him.



Now Veltman is set to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Veltman has made a total of 246 appearances for Ajax since making his senior bow for the club in 2012.
 


Brighton finished 15th in the Premier League this season and Seagulls boss Potter will be hoping the addition of Veltman can tighten up his side's defence.
 