Crystal Palace and West Ham Keen On Serie A Midfielder, Club Have Hardline Stance

Cagliari are not prepared to let Nahitan Nandez leave for under his release clause, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United credited with leading the push to take him to the Premier League.



Nandez has impressed in his first season in Europe, with the former Boca Juniors man quickly getting to grips with the demands of Serie A football.













A move to England has been mooted after just one year in Italy and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen.



West Ham are claimed to have the edge in the race for Nandez due to the months of work they have already put into their efforts to sign him.





However, it is claimed Cagliari are prepared to play hardball as they will not let Nandez go for under his release clause.







Nandez has a €36m buy-out clause in his contract and Cagliari will hold out for that figure this summer.



Cagliari signed him from Argentine outfit Boca Juniors last year for a fee of around €17m and he quickly established himself in the team, making 31 league starts in Serie A this season.





It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors stump up the required money to sign Nandez, but they have until 5th October to do so.

