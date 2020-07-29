Don’t See It – Former Top Flight Star Writes Off Tottenham’s Top Four Chances Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley has revealed that he does not expect Tottenham Hotspur to be serious contenders for a top four finish next season.



A point on the final day of the season meant Tottenham finished sixth in the league table and secured European football via the Europa League for the 2020/21 campaign.













Jose Mourinho has insisted that their team are better than the league table shows and indicated that they would have finished in the top four had he been in charge for the full season.



Burley though feels that despite Mourinho's upbeat words, his team still underperformed and played some soul-sapping football.





The former Chelsea star insisted that he cannot see a way for Tottenham to sustain a top four challenge next season and does not expect them to finish in the Champions League spots again.







Burley said on ESPN FC: “It’s a PR job for half of these coaches.



“It is just getting out there, trying to paint a picture that everything is rosy, I have done a great job and if I be here a full season, we would have been in this position.





“Well, you haven’t and I’ll tell you what he has done is drain the life out of the supporters as some of the football, even at home against poorer teams, has been pretty awful and there is no getting away from that.



“If Tottenham fans are happy with that….they are going to have another 12 months of it next season.



“I don’t really see them fighting for that top four. They will be fighting for it early on, but I don’t really see them long term in the race for that top four next year.”



Mourinho will be looking to strengthen his squad over the course of the transfer window as he looks for Spurs to make an impact next season.

