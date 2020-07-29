Dortmund Not Expecting Jadon Sancho To Push For Manchester United Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are not expecting Jadon Sancho to force his way out of the club despite Manchester United’s persistent interest in him.



The 20-year-old winger is ready to return to England this summer and Manchester United are being consistently floated as his destination.













Manchester United have rejected claism that they have made a €98m bid for the winger and have been in talks with Dortmund over working out a deal.



But Dortmund are refusing to come down from their original price and continue to stick to their €120m asking price for Sancho.





And the club are not expecting Sancho to push to go, as according to German magazine Kicker, they are not anticipating any trouble from the player’s camp.







BVB do not believe Sancho will create a situation where they would have to bring down their asking price and sell him to Manchester United.



Dortmund will stick to their asking price and believe Manchester United will eventually fork out the sum despite any haggling over the next few weeks.





The Ruhr giants remain keen for Sancho's future to be sorted quickly however and have put a deadline of 10th August on the saga.

