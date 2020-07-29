I Didn’t Expect This – Swansea Star Surprised At Promotion Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn has revealed that he was not expecting his side to be in the fight to be promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.



The Welsh outfit sneaked into the final playoff spot in sixth on goal difference after an unprecedented set of results on the final day of the season saw them beat Reading 4-1 and Nottingham Forest lose 4-1 at home to Stoke City.













Swansea moved an inch closer to the playoff final when they beat Brentford at home in the first leg of the semi-final and will travel to London to take on the Bees in the second leg tonight.



Van der Hoorn admits that Swansea’s performances at the end of the season have presented a great opportunity for promotion but he does concede that it was something he was not expecting.





The Dutch centre-back told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “Now when it comes down to it, we are still in it due to a nice revival.







“I had hoped for it, of course, but to be honest, I was not counting on it.”



The Dutchman, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, is clear that the mid-season break due to the current situation came as a boost for him as he was not expecting to play again this season due to a knee injury.





He feels it has given him a great opportunity to show his talent again before he takes a decision on his future.



“When I was just back in the gym after the knee injury, the season was suspended.



“I would not have played if not for the corona period and at the end of the season, my contract expires.



“Now, I can put myself back in the spotlight. This is great, for me, and Swansea.”

