I’m Trying To Repay Carlo Ancelotti, Everton Attacker Admits

Everton starlet Moise Kean has promised he will repay the faith that Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has shown in him, and admits he is aiming to be fresh and focused when the 2020/21 campaign starts in September.



Kean arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2019 from Italian giants Juventus and has since featured in 33 matches for Everton.













Everton were left reeling in the relegation zone under former manager Marco Silva, but clawed their way back up to 12th in the league table after Ancelotti took over the reins at Goodison Park in December.



The 61-year-old is focused on rebuilding Everton brick by brick and has unequivocally backed his team’s youngsters to usher them into a new era.





Kean, who scored Everton’s last goal of the 2019/20 campaign against Bournemouth on Sunday, admitted that his team had a campaign to forget but believes they can come back refreshed after the pre-season break.







The young striker also promised he will repay the faith that Ancelotti has put in him and is motivated to contribute to the renaissance at Goodison Park under their Italian manager.



“When we come back, I am going to be ready to show to the boss I am always ready to help my team and play well”, Kean was quoted as saying by Everton’s official site.





“Every day he asks me to do more and I try to show I can be in his team



“He asks me to be focused and always give more and I try to repay him."



And looking ahead, Kean added: “We have a short break to refresh the mind, then we must come back with more motivation.



“The end of the season wasn’t what we wanted but we are going to come back stronger and work hard.



“We will learn and be focused and motivated for the new season.”



Ancelotti’s troops will be back training in quick time as only seven weeks separate the end of 2019/20 campaign and the new season beginning on 12th September.

