Inter Prepared To Play Alexis Sanchez Waiting Game

Inter are waiting for Manchester United to blink first in the transfer saga involving Alexis Sanchez this summer.



Sanchez has impressed at Inter on loan and the player wants to continue at the club beyond the end of his current loan contract.













Manchester United are also keen to sell him as his salary is a heavy burden on their wage bill and they want to make space for new arrivals.



The Premier League giants want an outright transfer and have demanded a fee in the region of €15m to €20m for the Chilean.





Inter do not want to spend such a figure on a player who would command a big wage and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are prepared for a period of brinkmanship.







The Serie A giants are acutely aware that Manchester United are desperate to see the back of Sanchez.



They also know that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no place for the player in his plans.





Inter are prepared to wait for Manchester United to shift position and the Nerazzurri want to sign the player on a free transfer or at least extend his loan for one more season.



They know both Manchester United and Sanchez do not want each other and feel that puts them in a strong negotiating position.

