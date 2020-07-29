Manchester City Holding Advanced Talks Today To Land Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain and super agent Jorge Mendes are today in advanced negotiations with Valencia for Ferran Torres.



Torres has been identified by Manchester City as their top target to replace Leroy Sane and they have already agreed on a contract with his representatives.













Negotiations have been ongoing between Manchester City and Valencia, who are keen to sell him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.



Valencia have been reportedly pushing Manchester City to get the deal over the line soon and it seems their pleas have been heard.





According to Valencia-based TribunaDeportiva, Begiristain and Mendes are in advanced negotiations with Valencia today over agreeing on a deal to take the 20-year-old to the Etihad.







Manchester City have stepped up on their efforts to get the signing done as soon as possible and the talks have reached a decisive phase.



The Premier League giants are prepared to fork out an up front fee of €25m and then oay out another €10m in various add-ons.





Los Che want to sell him but are believed to be keen on earning a fee of around €40m from Torres’ departure.

