Permanent Departure This Time – Southampton Star Heading Back From Loan Spell Clear

Wesley Hoedt is not ruling out any possibility for his future, but is clear that he wants to leave Southampton on a permanent deal this summer.



Hoedt spent last season on loan at Royal Antwerp and still has two years left on his contract with Southampton.













The Dutchman is scheduled to return to the Saints this summer, but he is not part of their plans going forward and he is likely to move on before the transfer window slams shut in October.



It has been claimed in some quarters that Club Brugge are working on a deal with Southampton for his signature this summer, but the player is not aware of any such interest.





However, he has refused to rule out any move and suggested that he could even return to Royal Antwerp next season.







Hoedt told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “I just read the rumours about Club Brugge, but I am surprised, as I have not heard anything.



“So, I just see it as a compliment. But given the special situation, one would be crazy to exclude anything.





“Even though, there is nothing going on at the moment, even a return to Antwerp can’t be ruled out in advance.



“I was there yesterday, but that was to pick up some stuff and wish the boys good luck.”



The Southampton star admits that a number of sides are keen, but he refused to divulge any more details.



However, the Dutchman did insist that he wants a permanent move away from Southampton this summer.



“There are a number of things that are going on, but it is not currently from the Belgian league.



“I can’t say more about it, because I remain dependent on Southampton. The intention this time is to leave permanently.”



Hoedt played in Serie A with Lazio before he made the move to Southampton.

