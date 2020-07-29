Premier League Side Tipped To Make Bid For Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are tipped to make a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard during the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.



Brendan Rodgers signed Edouard in 2017 when he was the Celtic manager and has remained a big fan of the Frenchman.













Rodgers moved to Leicester last year and since then there has been talk of the Foxes trying to sign the hitman from the Scottish champions.



Edouard scored 27 goals last season for Celtic and the Bhoys are expected to be tested with bids for his services over the course of the transfer window.





And it has been claimed that Leicester are one of the clubs who are likely to table an offer for the striker.







Jamie Vardy has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season but Rodgers wants more options up front for Leicester next season.



And it appears that he wants the Foxes to pursue the Celtic striker in the ongoing transfer window.





Celtic are likely to ask for more than the £25m Arsenal paid to snare Kieran Tierney away from Parkhead last summer if any club want to sign Edouard.

