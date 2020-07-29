Rangers Set To Beat Leeds United And Southampton To Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are set to beat Leeds United and Southampton to the signing of Blackpool youngster Tony Weston, according to The Athletic.



The Liverpool-born forward made his debut for Blackpool in December and was impressive for their academy sides last season, scoring 14 goals.













There was Premier League interest in the striker with Leeds and Southampton keen on landing him, but he is set to cross the border to join Rangers.



Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the pull of working under Steven Gerrard was enough to convince Weston to move to Glasgow.





The deal is expected to be made official in the next 24 hours and the transfer fee agreed between the two clubs is believed to be £250,000.







It is believed that he is yet to speak to Gerrard, but has come to the conclusion that his development is best served by playing for Rangers at this stage of his career.



Rangers are focused on strengthening their first team this summer as they look to build a squad good enough to stop Celtic winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row this season.





But they remain active in signing young players as well and Weston will look to break into Rangers' B team over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

