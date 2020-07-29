XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/07/2020 - 22:09 BST

Serious Interest – Stuttgart Sporting Director Comments On Leeds United Target

 




Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has admitted that clubs in England, Italy and Germany are keen on Leeds United target Nicolas Gonzalez. 

Gonzalez is Stuttgart's key striker and hit the back of the net 14 times in the 2.Bundesliga last season as the club won promotion to the top tier.

 



Stuttgart are not looking to lose the Argentine, but the player wants to leave and has been linked with a host of clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

Mislintat admits there is interest in Gonzalez, even from within Germany, however no specific request for the striker has yet arrived.
 


"I see serious interest coming from both Italy and England, including a club from Germany", Mislintat told German news agency DPA.



"There has not yet been a specific request", he added.

Stuttgart have Gonzalez under contract until the summer of 2023 and have slapped a €20m asking price on his head.
 


Since joining the club in the summer of 2018, the 22-year-old has clocked 62 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.
 