Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday Keen On Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are expected to be the likely destination for Manchester United youngster James Garner, though Sheffield Wednesday are also keen, according to the Manchester Evening News.



Garner made his senior debut for Manchester United last season and appeared six more times in the first team this season, including four appearances in the Europa League.













The 19-year-old is a highly rated prospect at Manchester United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well-stocked in midfield, and the club want to loan him out for more first-team experience.



The Premier League giants want a Championship loan for him and several clubs have stated their interest in signing the young midfielder.





Sheffield Wednesday are keen on landing him, with Garry Monk a fan of Garner's talents, but Swansea are rated as his most likely destination at present.



Manchester United want him in the Championship next season where they feel he would be able to get more first-team opportunities.



Swansea are in the promotion playoffs and it remains to be seen whether the race changes if they return to the Premier League at the end of the season.





Cardiff City have also been linked but it has been claimed that the Bluebirds are not interested in the teenage midfielder.

