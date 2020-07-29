XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

29/07/2020 - 22:41 BST

Tottenham Talent Troy Parrott Agrees Loan Move, Medical To Happen In Ireland

 




Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is heading to Championship side Millwall on a loan deal, according to the Evening Standard

Spurs rate Parrott highly and he was linked with a possible loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.

 



Now Tottenham have decided that Parrott would benefit from a loan spell and are sending him to fellow London club Millwall.

The hitman has agreed to spend the whole 2020/21 campaign on loan at Millwall, where he will hope to clock up regular playing time.
 


Parrott is due to undergo his medical in Ireland as he looks to put the finishing touches to the loan switch.



The striker clocked just five minutes of football in the Premier League for Tottenham last season, while he also turned out in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

It is unclear if the loan will have an option in it to allow Tottenham to recall Parrott before the end of next season.
 


Millwall finished in eighth in the Championship this term, two points off a top six playoff place, and will look for Parrott to make an impact.
 