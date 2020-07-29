Tottenham Talent Troy Parrott Agrees Loan Move, Medical To Happen In Ireland

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is heading to Championship side Millwall on a loan deal, according to the Evening Standard.



Spurs rate Parrott highly and he was linked with a possible loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.











Now Tottenham have decided that Parrott would benefit from a loan spell and are sending him to fellow London club Millwall.



The hitman has agreed to spend the whole 2020/21 campaign on loan at Millwall, where he will hope to clock up regular playing time.





Parrott is due to undergo his medical in Ireland as he looks to put the finishing touches to the loan switch.







The striker clocked just five minutes of football in the Premier League for Tottenham last season, while he also turned out in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.



It is unclear if the loan will have an option in it to allow Tottenham to recall Parrott before the end of next season.





Millwall finished in eighth in the Championship this term, two points off a top six playoff place, and will look for Parrott to make an impact.

