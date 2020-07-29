When Timo Werner Runs, You Think You’re Standing Still – RB Leipzig Star

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg has insisted that it is up to the team to replace what Chelsea new boy Timo Werner did at the club, but revealed he will not miss going up against the striker in training.



Werner has left the German club to join Chelsea this summer and will feature for the Premier League giants from next season.













The striker was a wanted man in Europe following his performances at RB Leipzig and Halstenberg conceded that it will be hard to replace what the Germany international did individually.



The full-back also marked out Werner’s pace and his ability to remain calm and composed in even on the biggest of occasions and games, admitting in training he often made life difficult due to his speed.





Halstenberg told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “You cannot replace a footballer such as Timo Werner and his incredible individual ability.







“We will manage that as a team.



“I will not miss the running duel in training with him. When Timo starts running, you think that you are standing still.





“He is also a super guy, always funny, always cool even before and in big games.”



The defender is expecting Werner to take the Premier League by storm and do well in Chelsea colours next season.



He believes the striker has the Chelsea manager’s trust and it could prove vital.



Asked if he is expecting Werner to do well at Chelsea, he said: “That’s what I am expecting.



“Frank Lampard absolutely wanted him, relies on him. I definitely wish him the best.”



Werner is likely to start up front for Chelsea next season despite the presence of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud in the squad.

