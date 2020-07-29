Wolves Linked With Jan Vertonghen

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves have joined the race to sign out-of-contract former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen, who has attracted interest from Italy and Spain this summer.



Vertonghen played his last game for Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season and is now available on a free transfer.













The Belgian is calm about his situation and has a number of offers on his table to choose from, from England, Spain and Italy.



His representatives have been in negotiations with Atletico Madrid and it has been claimed that Roma have reestablished contact with his entourage over a move as well.





But according Italian daily Il Messaggero, Wolves are also in the mix to sign the Belgian during the ongoing summer transfer window.







Following a seventh place finish, Wolves are looking to improve his squad in order to compete for a European place again next season.



The Premier League outfit are looking at Vertonghen as an experienced head who has the know-how of playing in the Premier League.





The 33-year-old wants a three-year contract worth €3m per season and has been studying various offers on his table.



Wolves want to convince the player to continue in England and move to Molineux this summer.

