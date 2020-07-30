XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

30/07/2020 - 11:43 BST

Bayern Munich Dealt Blow In Max Aarons Chase, Tottenham Boosted

 




Bayern Munich have been handed a blow and Tottenham Hotspur boosted in the transfer saga around Max Aarons, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 20-year-old right-back impressed despite Norwich’s disastrous Premier League campaign that saw them finish at the bottom of the league table and relegated to the Championship.  


 



Aarons has been turning heads in the Premier League though and he has also popped up on the radar of German champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are considering snapping up the youngster from relegated Norwich this summer but it seems they are unlikely to sign him.
 


According to German magazine Kicker, Aarons’ next club is most likely to be in England and he is not prepared to leave his homeland.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham have been strongly linked with Aarons and will be boosted in their hopes if the defender does want to stay in England.

Aarons wants to play at the top level in the coming campaign and he is tipped to join a club in the Premier League.
 


Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on Aarons, but a move away from England looks to be off the agenda for the Norwich man.
 