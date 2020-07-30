Dortmund Tipped Not To Make Leeds United Target Recruitment First Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Nicolas Gonzalez is not likely to be a first option choice for Borussia Dortmund this summer.



A transfer scramble is set to break out for the Stuttgart hitman and Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are amongst a host of sides keen on landing him.











Dortmund have been listed as heavyweight competitors for Gonzalez's signature but, according to German daily Bild, who also list Leeds as suitors, he is unlikely to be a first choice pick for the Ruhr giants.



Gonzalez is in the mind of Dortmund as a potential solution if Jadon Sancho leaves this summer.





However, it is claimed that the Bundesliga giants would first look at other higher quality options.







Even if Dortmund look elsewhere though, Leeds still face significant competition for the Argentine's signature.



AC Milan, Inter, Roma, Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta and Hertha Berlin are all interested in Gonzalez.





The striker wants to leave Stuttgart this summer, but the club will only agree to play ball if an offer of €20m is presented.

