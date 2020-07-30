Dortmund Will Be Aware – Ex-Bundesliga Star On Potential For Jadon Sancho To Push For Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft is sure that Borussia Dortmund will not let the transfer saga around Liverpool and Manchester United linked Jadon Sancho harm the club.



The England international could be on the move from Dortmund this summer and has been linked with both Premier League giants.













Dortmund are sticking to their €120m asking price, with Manchester United trying to bring it down and question marks over what level of fee Liverpool could afford.



The Bundesliga giants are not expecting Sancho to create any trouble behind the scenes to force through the move, but the winger made life hard for Manchester City when he left them for Dortmund.





Fjortoft admits that Dortmund will be mindful of the player’s history, but does not feel they will let the process hurt the club.







“Interesting story about Sancho trying to force a move away from Manchester City 3 years ago”, the former Bundesliga striker took to Twitter and wrote.



“Dortmund will be aware of this and make sure whatever happens it won’t hurt the club.





“But I guess a process like this is hard to control when it starts rolling.”



It is unclear whether Sancho would be happy to stay at Dortmund for a further year, or has his heart set on moving this summer.

