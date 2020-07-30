XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

30/07/2020 - 23:34 BST

European Interest And Bids For Southampton Star

 




Southampton have received three bids from European clubs for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to the Daily Echo.

The midfielder is now in the final year of his contract at Southampton and is ready to move on from the club in search of a fresh challenge.  


 



Everton have had a bid accepted for the 24-year-old, but the player is believed to be holding out for a move to Tottenham ahead of the new season.

Tottenham have not come close to Southampton’s £25m valuation of Hojbjerg and they believe he is worth around £15m.
 


Meanwhile, the Dane has attracted interest from the continent and it has been claimed that three European clubs have submitted bids with Southampton.



The offers are claimed to be in line or close to what Southampton want from Hojbjerg’s departure this summer.

However, the player is prepared to be patient and wait for Tottenham as he has his heart set on a move to north London.
 


Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation for being a hard-nosed negotiator and the club want to use Kyle Walker-Peters as part of the deal.

But Southampton are also willing to play the waiting game and will stand their ground until their valuation of the midfielder is met.
 