Juventus Unwilling To Meet Asking Price For Tottenham Target Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus are not keen to match Napoli’s valuation of €50m for Tottenham Hotspur target Arkadiusz Milik.



Milik has attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus, with English side Tottenham also linked with being keen to add the player to their ranks as a backup to star striker Harry Kane; Spurs are allowing Troy Parrott to join Millwall on loan, further reducing their striking options.













The Polish striker has struggled to feature for his side consistently this season owing to his injuries, but has made his mark in the games he has made appearances in to warrant interest from the champions of Italy.



However, the Old Lady are not willing to match Gli Azzurri’s valuation of €50m for the 26-year-old striker, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





It has been claimed that if Juventus cannot land Milik then Tottenham and Atletico Madrid will be firmly in the mix for him.







Juventus’ reluctance to meet the valuation stems from the fact that the player has less than one year left on his contract and they could snap him on a free transfer next year without the need to pay a fee.



It remains to be seen if Napoli decrease their asking price for their star striker or risk losing him for a free transfer next year.





The Polish international has made 26 appearances for his side this season in the Serie A, scoring 11 goals in the process.

