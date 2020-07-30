Leeds United Miss Out On Target, Werder Bremen Bound

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have missed out on the signing of midfielder Patrick Erras after he decided to stay in Germany and sign for Werder Bremen.



Erras was a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Nurnberg and received enquiries from several clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.













The midfielder though has decided he wants to join Werder Bremen and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, has penned a contract with them.



It is claimed that the lure of playing in the Bundesliga was too much for Erras to resist.





His deal with Werder Bremen is expected to run for three seasons, until the summer of 2023.







Nurnberg were keen to keep hold of Erras, but the player has been convinced to head elsewhere and Der Club will not receive a transfer fee.



The 25-year-old helped Nurnberg to survive in the German second tier by winning a relegation playoff tie.





Erras will now be looking to make an impact in the Bundesliga and kick on with his career at Werder Bremen.

