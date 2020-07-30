Ligue 1 Full-Back Visits Manchester United And Manchester City’s Facilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Angers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri has held in-person talks with Manchester United and Manchester City and visited both clubs, as he mulls the next step in his career.



The Angers academy left-back has turned heads with his performances in Ligue 1 despite missing the end of the season due to a broken jaw.













He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Crystal Palace, but has looked around Manchester City and Manchester United's facilities, with the pair now options.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester City and Manchester United have put offers to Ait-Nouri's agent, while it has been claimed proposals have been sent to Angers.





The player and his agent arrived in England on Tuesday and visited the facilities of several clubs.







He looked at Manchester City and Manchester United's set-up, as well as those of other unnamed sides.



His camp have returned to France and have asked for time, as Ait-Nouri considers what to do.





Nouri has interest from Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. In England, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester are also keen on him.



Angers are certain that the player will leave the club this summer and are hopeful of earning a club record fee from his departure.



They sold Jeff Reine-Adelaide to Lyon last summer for a fee of around €27m, which is the current club record.

