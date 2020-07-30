Manchester City Have Nathan Ake Bid Accepted

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are closing in on the signature of Nathan Ake after Bournemouth accepted a bid from the Premier League giants for the defender, according to The Athletic.



The Dutchman is set to leave the Vitality Stadium after Bournemouth’s relegation was confirmed on the final day of the season.













The former Chelsea man admirers amongst the big wigs of the Premier League despite Bournemouth’s disappointing 2019/20 campaign.



His name features on the shortlist of Manchester United, who are looking for centre-backs, but the player could be on his way to their rivals Manchester City.





Bournemouth have now accepted a bid from Manchester City to sell Ake, and it is worth an initial £40m.







It will rise to £41m with honus payments and is expected to soon be wrapped up.



The defender will no2 need to agree personal terms on a contract with Manchester City before going through a medical.





Pep Guardiola wants to bring in defensive reinforcements for his squad and Ake is now close to becoming a Manchester City player.



It remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will be the last centre-back the club try to bring in this summer.

