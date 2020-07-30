XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

30/07/2020 - 10:22 BST

Manchester City Include Difficult Add-ons In Ferran Torres Deal

 




Manchester City have included difficult to achieve performance-based add-ons in an agreement with Valencia for Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old winger is on his way to Manchester City this summer and the Premier League giants have already agreed on a fee with Valencia.  


 



Torres has a €100m buy-out clause in his contract, but with only a year left on his deal, Valencia have been forced to accept a reduced price.

But the Spanish giants were still keen to earn at least €40m from the deal but they are set to net a much lower figure in the range of around €30m.
 


According to Valencia-based daily Super Deporte, the fee could rise up to €35m, but the add-ons included in the agreement by Manchester City are linked to difficult to achieve goals.



Manchester City have agreed to pay an up front fee of €25m and the final deal is not expected to cross the €30m mark.

The two clubs entered a decisive phase of talks on Wednesday when Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain and agent Jorge Mendes led the negotiations.
 


Pep Guardiola has carried out extensive background checks on Torres, who will be joining Manchester City as Leroy Sane’s replacement.
 