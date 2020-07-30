Manchester United Push Closer To Jadon Sancho Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are inching closer towards signing Jadon Sancho after working out the principles of the deal, according to The Independent.



Sancho is Manchester United’s top target for the summer transfer window and the club have been working hard behind the scenes over a deal.











The two clubs are not officially in talks, but intermediaries representing the two have been working out the details of an agreement.



And it has been claimed that a broad agreement is in place that would see Manchester United make Sancho their most expensive signing ever.





It has been suggested that Dortmund will accept an up front fee of £60m, for a total package that will run up to and over £100m.







However, the two clubs are still some distance away from agreeing on the payment plan and how the overall deal will be structured.



The Bundesliga giants are keen to sell him as they have already planned Sancho’s departure and want the deal to be sorted out soon.





They do not want a saga and are keen to work out the agreement before their pre-season training starts on 10th August.



Manchester United are also pushing forward with the deal but will only make a formal bid once they are sure that Dortmund will accept it.

