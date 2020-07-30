Manchester United Still Keen On Manchester City Bound Nathan Ake

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United remain keen on Nathan Ake despite Bournemouth accepting a bid from Manchester City, according to the Sun.



Manchester City took a giant stride towards signing the former Chelsea defender on Thursday after it emerged that the Cherries have accepted a £41m bid from the Citizens.













The Premier League giants will now look to lock down the paperwork with the newly relegated side and get the deal over the line.



Ake is also expected to travel to Manchester in the coming days to agree on personal terms and undergo a medical with Pep Guardiola’s side.





However, there could be a late attempt from Manchester United as the Red Devils are still keen.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s admires Ake and the club remain interested in signing the defender.



He is one of the four names on Manchester United’s shortlist of defenders and it remains to be seen whether they put in a rival bid with Bournemouth for the 25-year-old.





However, Manchester United already have seven centre-backs on their books and they may be unwilling to move for another before trimming that number.

