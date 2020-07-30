Napoli’s Swoop For Gabriel Stalls, Everton Well Positioned

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli’s pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel has come to a screeching halt, with Premier League side Everton looking poised to swoop in for the defender.



The Lille centre-back has been linked with a move to both clubs, but talks between Napoli and Lille had advanced to a certain stage while the Toffees were still weighing their options.













The 22-year old has emerged as a talented defender and has been tipped to move on from Lille this summer.



However, talks between Gli Azzurri and Lille have not made the expected progress, and Everton now look to have the best chance of signing Gabriel, according to French outlet Foot Sur7.





The Toffees are claimed to know all about Lille's demands for Gabriel and could quickly put together a package to convince the French side.







Gabriel’s contract with Lille lasts until the summer of 2023.



The Lille defender has made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for his side this season, racking up three yellow cards for his efforts at the back.





Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1 during the 2019/20 season after the French football authorities cancelled the remaining games of the season.

