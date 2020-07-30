Nathan Ake Isn’t Leader Manchester City Need – Former Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock does not believe that Nathan Ake is the leader Manchester City need at the back.



Manchester City have had a bid worth £41m accepted by Bournemouth for Ake and are expected to take the Dutchman to the Etihad Stadium.











Pep Guardiola's side finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool this season and a suspect defence was pointed to by some as the reason for their slide.



Warnock feels that Manchester City need a leader at the back and does not think Ake is the man.





He is also of the view that £41m is a large fee for a player who has just suffered relegation.







"As good as Nathan Ake is, he doesn’t strike me as the leader figure that I feel Man City need", Warnock wrote on Twitter.



"£41m for a defender who has just been relegated also seems like a lot of money."





Ake made 29 appearances for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and chipped in with two goals, scoring against Southampton and Aston Villa.



He has been capped on eleven occasions by the Netherlands and will hope a move to Manchester City will put him further in the spotlight.

