Roma’s Chris Smalling Swoop Still Stalled

Follow @insidefutbol





Negotiations between Manchester United and Roma over a deal for Chris Smalling have hit a brick wall as both clubs are refusing to compromise.



Smalling wants to stay in Italy at the end of a fruitful loan spell and has asked Manchester United to sell him to Roma this summer.













Roma are keen to keep the player beyond the end of his current loan deal and they have been in talks with Manchester United over agreeing on a permanent transfer deal.



But they have refused to meet Manchester United’s €20m asking price and have not offered a figure more than €14m.





And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the negotiations have now stalled as both clubs are refusing to compromise over an agreement.







Roma do not want to offer more than €14m for the defender and Manchester United do not want to come down from their €20m asking price.



Manchester United are adamant about getting the best price for Smalling, who has proved his worth in Italy.





Roma remain keen on signing the 30-year-old but are now seriously considering Jan Vertonghen who is available on a free transfer.

