Schalke Mull Move For West Ham Linked Gonzalo Montiel

Schalke are weighing up making a move for West Ham linked full-back Gonzalo Montiel in the ongoing transfer window.



The River Plate left-back has been linked with a move to Europe this summer, with several clubs believed to be interested in securing his services.













A move to England has been mooted with West Ham said to be keen on taking him to the London Stadium as part of David Moyes’ transfer plans.



It has been claimed in some quarters that West Ham have already failed with a €7m bid for Montiel and are expected to return to the table with a fresh offer in the coming weeks.





And according to German daily Bild, Montiel has also emerged as a potential recruit for Bundesliga outfit Schalke this summer.







The 23-year-old has been watched by Schalke and the club are conducting internal discussions over whether to make a move for the defender in the coming weeks.



Schalke are under financial pressure however and it remains to be seen if they will have to sell to buy.





A product of the River Plater academy, Montiel only has a year left on his contract with the Argentinian giants.

