Tottenham Hotspur Claimed To Have No Chance of Signing Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have no chance of signing Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, it has been claimed.



Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his squad over the course of the transfer window, which runs until 5th October, and Zaniolo has been mooted as an option.











However, according to Sky Italia, Tottenham have no chance of snapping up Zaniolo.



The midfielder's club Roma have no intention of letting him go and are determined to keep hold of him into the 2020/21 campaign.





Tottenham are though still working on a deal to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.







Hojbjerg is keen to make the move to Tottenham and Spurs are involved in discussions with Southampton in a bid to reach an agreement.



The midfielder made 33 appearances for Southampton in the Premier League over the course of the season.





However, he is now into the final year of his contract and has been tipped to leave this summer.

