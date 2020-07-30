Two Bundesliga Sides Now Keen On Leeds United Target Nicolas Gonzalez

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Stuttgart striker and Leeds United target Nicolas Gonzalez.



The 22-year-old striker has turned heads this season, scoring 14 goals in 27 2.Bundesliga appearances for the German outfit and helping them win promotion.













Leeds are amongst the clubs who have enquired about the Argentine, and there is serious interest from Italy as well, with clubs such as Inter, AC Milan, Roma, Lazio, Atalanta, Napoli and Genoa keeping tabs on him.



Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat revealed on Wednesday that there is serious interest in Gonzalez, including from Germany, but would not name names.





And according to German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Hertha Berlin and Dortmund are weighing up making a move for the forward this summer.







At Dortmund, they are mulling signing him but they will only make a move if and when Jadon Sancho, who is wanted by Manchester United, leaves.



Hertha Berlin are also interested in him as a potential replacement for Matheus Cunha, who is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.





Stuttgart do not want to lose Gonzalez, but he wants to go and they have slapped a €20m asking price on his head.

