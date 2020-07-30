We Need To Understand This – Rangers Star On Playing At Empty Pittodrie

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has stressed players will need to take care of their own motivation when they are playing in empty stadiums, with his side set to take on Aberdeen this Saturday.



The Gers will open their season on 1st August when they take on Aberdeen away from home at Pittodrie.













The game will be played behind closed doors, with fans not being let inside stadiums at present.



McLaughlin feels the players will have to work hard to shake the feel of a pre-season friendly, with the ex-Sunderland 'keeper stressing the Gers have worked on keeping their levels high during pre-season to combat the issue.





The ex-Black Cat insists players will need to create their own drive and desire as the fans will not be present to drive them own when the going gets tough.







“It’s making sure we understand although it feels like a pre-season friendly atmosphere it is anything but”, McLaughlin told Rangers TV.



“And that has been the challenge over pre-season, is to make those games feel and try to understand that’s how league games and fully competitive games are going to feel that same atmosphere.





“And finding ways to create the adrenaline, drive and the desire yourselves on the pitch because you don’t have the crowd there, you don’t have the atmosphere to drag you through games or tell you when not to push or attack or sit back or whatever it is.



“So, it's all going to have to come from within, from the team and we are going to have to find ways to create that mentality going into the game.”



McLaughlin will be looking to put pressure on Rangers number 1 Allan McGregor this season as he bids to claim the place between the sticks.

