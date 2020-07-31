AC Milan Mulling Move For Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are not ruling out the idea of bringing Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu back to the San Siro.



Deulofeu, who has been sidelined with a long-term injury, remained an observer for his side as he witnessed the Hornets slip back to the Championship.













Watford are taking a close look at their squad and there could be departures from Vicarage Road over the course of the summer.



AC Milan, where Deulofeu spent a period on loan, have continually been linked with wanting to bring him back and a swoop is a possibility, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.





The Serie A giants could look to sign the wide-man on the basis of a season-long loan with an option to buy.







At present there have only been preliminary contact between the parties involved.



Deulofeu’s contract with Watford runs until the summer of 2023, but the Hornets could find it difficult to hold on to the player after dropping down to the Championship.





The ex-Barcelona man made 28 appearances in the Premier League before suffering the injury, scoring four goals and registering five assists to his name in the process.

