Believe You Can Beat Celtic, Hamilton Star Tells Team-mates

New Hamilton Accies signing Hakeem Odoffin insists that a positive result against Celtic last season while he was at Livingston gives him confidence ahead of the trip to Celtic Park on Sunday.



The Accies confirmed the signing of 22-year-old from their fellow Scottish Premiership side just days ahead of their season opener against the Bhoys.













In his first season at the Almondvale Stadium, the young defender locked horns with Neil Lennon's Celtic and came out on top.



With the youngster's loyalties now resting with another team in the same division, Odoffin insists that he will take inspiration from that win with Livingston and has urged his new team-mates to believe that they can beat Celtic.





"It’s a big game, we have been working towards it and we are looking forward to it", Odoffin said in an interview with his new club's official site.







"Last season definitely gives me confidence.



"They are a great team any game in this league you have to believe you can get a result, this is no different.”





Hamilton had a disappointing domestic campaign last time around, finishing just four points above Hearts, who were relegated to the Scottish Championship.



Celtic, on the other hand, went on to win their ninth title in a row and will look to create history by winning their tenth this year.

