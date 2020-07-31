Big Respect To Club – Marco Silva Not Bitter Over Everton Sack

Follow @insidefutbol





Marco Silva has insisted that he left Everton with no hard feelings towards the club hierarchy despite feeling hurt at being sacked last year.



Everton heavily courted Silva when he was at Watford and eventually confirmed him as their new manager in the summer of 2018.













Following a positive first season, the Portuguese was expected to kick on in his second year, but Everton lurched from one disaster to another before he was sacked in December last year.



The sack came following a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool, which left Everton in 18th in the league table, and Silva admits that losing his job was not pleasant as he was committed to the project at Goodison Park.





He shared a healthy relationship with both director of football Marcel Brands and owner Farhad Moshiri, and the Portuguese stressed that remained the case even after he was sacked.







The 43-year-old claimed that the duo showed regret while delivering the bad news but feels given the nature of the football business, they had little option.



Silva told The Athletic: “When you are in one project, and you give everything for this project, it’s something you don’t like.





“It’s already in the past.



“I left the club in the way I joined the club, with big respect to the club, the players, the fans, and the people.



"The relationship with Farhad, Marcel Brands was really, really good.



“We analysed everything and we did that in my last day in the club.



"They said to me it is something they didn’t want. That is football.



"They decided it and it’s finished.”



Carlo Ancelotti managed to steer Everton towards mid-table security and the Italian is expected to reshape his squad over the summer window.

